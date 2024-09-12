article

A Kenosha County Dive Rescue Team boat sank in Lake Michigan on Tuesday amid a search for a missing scuba diver.

Officials said the boat experienced a "catastrophic event" and started taking on water around 2:30 p.m. that day. It happened roughly four miles from shore and two miles from the SS Wisconsin shipwreck site, which is where the diver went missing. The diver's body was recovered the next day.

Other boats helped the eight-person rescue boat crew to safety. Attempts to secure the sinking boat were unsuccessful, though, and it quickly dropped 65 feet to the bottom of the lake.

Kenosha County Dive Rescue said the boat was acquired six years ago. Despite its loss, the team will still be able to respond to incidents.

