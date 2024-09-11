Lake Michigan shipwreck scuba diver search; body found, ID pending

article

Dive teams in Kenosha County recovered a body Wednesday while searching for a scuba diver who failed to resurface while exploring a Lake Michigan shipwreck the previous day. Officials have not confirmed whether the body was that of the missing scuba diver.

The sheriff's department said the diver was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday approximately six miles from the Pleasant Prairie shore in more than 100 feet of water. The body recovered Wednesday was roughly 120 feet below the surface.

Wednesday's searches will focus on the SS Wisconsin shipwreck, the sheriff's department said, and will expand out from that location using sonar devices and underwater remotely operated vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.