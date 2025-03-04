Kenosha County pursuit into Illinois ends with crash, arrests

The Brief A high-speed pursuit from Kenosha County into Illinois ended with a crash. Two people in the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody. A person in the vehicle that was struck had outstanding warrants and was also taken into custody.



Multiple people were arrested after a high-speed pursuit from Kenosha County into Illinois ended with a crash on Monday morning, March 3.

It started around 8:45 a.m. when a deputy spotted a Chevrolet Cavalier whose registered owner was wanted on numerous charges in Lake County, Illinois.

The chase began at U.S. Highway 45 and County Highway C when the deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver took off south on Highway 45. Dashboard camera video shows the chase down Highway 45, the fleeing vehicle at times driving on the wrong side of traffic, before crashing into another vehicle across the state line at Illinois Highway 173.

Three people were in the fleeing car and initially detained, though one was released without criminal charges. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office identified the other two as:

Mason Spencer, 31, the registered owner of the car who had numerous active warrants for his arrest

Raymond Underwood, 32, the driver of the car, who was taken into custody by the Lake County Sheriff’s office for numerous charges

The victim who was in the vehicle that was struck had minor injuries. That person was also later transported to jail on outstanding warrants.