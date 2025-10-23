Kenosha County parents want answers after student charges, school threat

The Brief A Wilmot Union High School student charged with child porn has returned to class. Parents expressed fear and frustration, with some keeping their children home. Deputies also investigated a reported threat, but found no credible danger.



Between a possible school threat and a student accused of child pornography returning to class, parents at a Kenosha County high school say Thursday was a day of chaos.

What we know:

Kenosha County prosecutors charged 17-year-old Jason Kotarba as an adult with five counts of child pornography. Investigators said Kotarba is a student at Wilmot Union High School, and admitted to having pornographic material saved on his school laptop.

He also admitted to looking up information about a pipe bomb.

Kotarba posted a signature bond Tuesday and was allowed back at school.

What they're saying:

"That’s something you can’t take lightly," said parent Matt Allan of Burlington.

"We’re very upset that, with the allegations that have been said towards the situation, that the student is walking among our children," said Christine, a parent. "We feel it is not safe for our children."

More than a dozen parents kept their kids home Thursday.

"The student was walking in school with them, has the ankle monitor, and he’s with technology and he’s just roaming the school like a normal day like he doesn’t have serious charges against him," Christine said. "I feel like the system has failed the students."

Dig deeper:

Kotarba’s mother told investigators he suffers from mental health problems. Criminal defense experts told FOX6 he is innocent until proven guilty, and that it is standard procedure for courts to allow him back at school under conditions.

At the same time, Kenosha County deputies investigated a threat made by another 17-year-old student. Deputies determined there was no credible threat but added patrols at the school.

"Siding with an abundance of caution, I was appreciative of the fact we kept our child home today just to make sure they stay safe," Allan said.

Law enforcement and school officials did not say whether the two incidents were connected.

Parents said they want answers, not rumors.

"Then, the speculation can be put to rest. We’d have actual hard facts," Allan said.

The school district said it is taking steps to ensure student safety but cited privacy laws in declining further comment.

What's next:

Kotarba is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a preliminary hearing.