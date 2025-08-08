Kenosha County K-9 Riggs dies on same day namesake act becomes law

article

The Brief Kenosha County Sheriff's Office K-9 Riggs died on Friday. Gov. Tony Evers signed the "K9 Riggs Act" into law on the same day. K-9 Riggs was shot in the head while apprehending a suspect in 2021.



K-9 Riggs

The sheriff's office described the "poignant coincidence" as a "bittersweet moment for our agency and the entire community."

K-9 Riggs served alongside Sgt. Terry Tift for a decade. He retired in October 2024, three years after he was shot in the head while apprehending a suspect. His recovery and return to duty earned him numerous awards in recognition of his service.

‘K9 Riggs Act’

State Rep. Amanda Nedweski (R-Pleasant Prairie) and State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) authored the "K9 Riggs Act." It strengthens penalties for those who intentionally harm or kill law enforcement animals. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support.

Previously, Nedweski said, injuring a police or fire service animal was a Class I felony – and killing one was a Class H felony. The "K9 Riggs Act" elevates these penalties to Class H for injury and Class G for death, allowing for longer prison sentences and higher fines.

The sheriff's office said the legislation ensures that K-9 officers, who risk their lives as vital partners in public safety, receive the protection they deserve under the law.

Remembering K-9 Riggs

In lieu of flowers, the sheriff's office asked that donations be made to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit to support the training and care of our active K-9 officers.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner:

"K9 Riggs was more than a partner; he was family to Sergeant Tifft and our entire department. His passing on the day the K9 Riggs Act became law is a profound reminder of his legacy. This law honors his courage and ensures that those who harm our K9 heroes face appropriate consequences."

State Rep. Amanda Nedewski (R-Pleasant Prairie):

"Today is a victory for public safety. K9 officers play an essential role in protecting our communities, and they deserve stronger protection under the law for their bravery. The K9 Riggs Act sends a clear message: harming K9 officers will not be tolerated in Wisconsin."