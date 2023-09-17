Kenosha Correctional escaped inmate Abram Jefferson sought

A Kenosha inmate escaped from the Kenosha Correctional Center Friday, Sept. 15.

Abram Jefferson, 45, is 6' tall and weighs 216 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and ties to Milwaukee.

He was convicted in May 2018 in a Milwaukee County domestic violence case.

He pleaded guilty to four charges: strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse, plus three counts of battery, domestic abuse, habitual criminality repeater.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision for the strangulation conviction and a year in the House of Correction for the battery charges.

Abram Jefferson

Online court records show in 2015, he was charged with failure to report to jail for 10+ days in Shawano County. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading no contest.

In 2002, he was convicted of robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon in Milwaukee County. He was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison and seven years of extended supervision.

Online DOC records show Jefferson was transferred to the Kenosha Correctional Center in July 2023 from Dodge Correctional Institution.