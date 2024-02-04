Kenosha Hard Rock Casino proposal, agreement to be signed

Kenosha County is one step closer to getting a casino.

In January, the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors approved the proposal for the Hard Rock Casino in a 10-9 vote.

The Menominee tribe would run the Hard Rock Casino and the City of Kenosha would own the land. On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Menominee tribe and Kenosha County will officially sign the agreement.

Rendering of proposed Hard Rock Casino

"It reached all the local hurdles that it had to," Kenosha 16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo said.

The casino still has to get federal approval, and Gov. Tony Evers has to sign off. But if that gets approved, the casino will go on current farmland near County Highway K off I-94.

The proposal includes a gaming area with slot machines, game tables, restaurants and bars. It also calls for a Hard Rock Hotel and live venue.

The development has gotten mixed reactions.

"At first I was a yes vote, but then I eventually voted no," Ruffalo said.

Land where the casino would be located

He said people in his district are worried about their property value going down.

Others support the tourism and the money it would potentially bring to the city. It’s predicted to have an economic output of $352 million for Kenosha County.

"As it sits now with all the approvals, I’m going to make it everything in my power to make it the best casino possible," Ruffalo said.

He is determined to make sure everyone has a seat at the table, but said there is a way to go before it reaches the endgame.