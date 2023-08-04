Kenosha car theft shooting; girl wounded, man gets probation

article

A Kenosha man has been given three years' probation for shooting a 13-year-old girl who stole his car in 2021.

Court records indicate 28-year-old Rodney Robinson may serve six months of his probation in jail with Huber work release privileges. He pleaded no contest in May to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a second felony charge was dismissed.

A criminal complaint said Robinson admitted to leaving his keys in his car as he went into a gas station near 50th Street and Sheridan Road on July 16, 2021.

Soon, the complaint states Robinson saw two females "lingering around the parking lot." He told investigators one of those girls jumped into his car and took off. He said he then chased after the car and yelled for them to stop before drawing his gun from its holster and firing what he believed to be three rounds.

Prosecutors said six fired casings were found at the scene. Robinson said he was "trying to shoot out the back tire" to get the vehicle to stop, the complaint states. He said once he realized he was shooting into the vehicle, he stopped and went to check on the female. He said he initially didn't think he hit her, but then saw blood coming from her mouth. He said he then "waited and tried to help her."

A friend of the 13-year-old girl who was shot said she tried to tell her friend not to take the car after noticing her get into the driver's seat of the running and unoccupied vehicle in the gas station lot, the complaint said.

After the shooting, the car crashed into a fence. According to the friend, the 13-year-old indicated she had taken the car "for a joke or for fun." The car theft and shooting were captured by surveillance cameras at the gas station.

According to prosecutors, Robinson told investigators he "thought he was within his rights to defend his property," adding he was told in concealed carry weapon training "he could shoot to defend property." He said he didn't want to hurt anyone and was just shooting at the vehicle. When informed by investigators that his actions were unlawful, prosecutors said he "hung his head and admitted wrong."

The 13-year-old girl was initially taken to a hospital by Flight for Life in critical condition, but her condition later improved, the complaint said. Prosecutors said the single gunshot wound to her back came within centimeters of her spine, but her injuries were not life-threatening and there was no threat of paralysis.