A Kenosha man, arrested after a high-speed chase in Milwaukee County on Thursday, is accused of trying to kill someone – allegedly over a parking dispute – the night before.

In court:

Jeremy Williams, 37, is charged in Kenosha County with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a gun possession felony and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on $750,000 bond.

The backstory:

The shooting happened near 61st Street and 11th Avenue on Wednesday night, Feb. 11. Court filings said the victim told police he was trying to drop someone off when Williams confronted him about how he was parked in the street. After the two exchanged words, the victim said Williams shot him and then left the area.

On Thursday afternoon, Wauwatosa police tried to pull over a suspect vehicle in connection to that attempted homicide investigation. The driver took off, leading officers on a chase that stretched nearly 14 miles and reached speeds greater than 100 mph.

The chase ended near 49th and Villard in Milwaukee, where Williams and the driver, 32-year-old Dontrell Knight, got out and ran from the car but were arrested. Knight is charged in Milwaukee County in connection to the chase.

What they're saying:

Once in custody, a criminal complaint said Williams told police, "I'm not just going to be out here shooting people," and "it definitely wasn't over no parking spot." He later claimed the victim was acting like was going to "run him over" and saying "all kinds of s***."

Williams went into more detail about the shooting, per the complaint, and said it all happened "so fast" and that the victim "definitely ain't innocent" – adding, "either he was going to get me or I was going to get him." He later said, "I'm already cooked bro, I'm going to prison," and said "I ain't trying to get even harder time, I'm trying to get this s*** over with."