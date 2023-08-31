Kenosha Applebee's arrest, Jay-Z involved in man's defense

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z is getting involved in the defense of a man wrongly arrested at an Applebee's restaurant in Kenosha.

"Looking for justice to be served; the family needs it," said Dania Diaz, Managing Director of Team ROC.

Team ROC has hired powerhouse attorney Alex Spiro to represent Jermelle English Jr – the man wrongly arrested at the Kenosha Applebee's restaurant. Officers believed he was the suspect in a hit-and-run crash.

"We hope that a lot of people saw that video, felt the same level of outrage and frustration," Diaz said.

Video of the arrest went viral. English was holding his baby before he was taken down and pepper sprayed. Officers later learned they had the wrong man in custody. Still, English was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Kenosha police say they are conducting an internal investigation into the officers' actions.

"He should not be facing any charges," Diaz said.

Team ROC was founded by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z.

"Can you tell us Jay-Z’s reaction to this viral video?" asked FOX6 Reporter Angelica Sanchez.

"I mean, I think Team ROC is a representation of the care and concern that our founder has for all issues of injustice," Diaz said.

Dias said the organization's first step is to get all charges against English dropped.

"We will be evaluating what the next legal action should be," Diaz said.

In the meantime, the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office charged 17-year-old Jamonte Wright with the hit-and-run that sparked this case.

The teen was in court on Thursday, Aug. 31 for a status conference. Right now, Wright is out on a $500 cash bond. He does not yet have an attorney on record.

FOX6 News reached out to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office on the call to drop charges. We have not received a call back.