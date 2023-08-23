Kenosha Applebee's incident, family's attorney speaks

A news conference was held Wednesday, Aug. 23 by Kevin W. O’Connor of O’Connor Law Firm, Ltd., and family members in conjunction with Operation PUSH regarding an arrest at a Kenosha Applebee's on July 20.

Police said this all started with a hit-and-run crash at Highway 50 and Green Bay Road, and officers followed tips to the Applebee’s less than half a mile away, searching for those responsible, but they got the wrong people.

Police looking for those involved in the hit-and-run crash got the wrong guy, and videos of what happened are stirring controversy

Applebee's Kenosha

Kenosha police said officers were searching for two Black males and one Black female, and an Applebee’s employee identified the man and the woman with him as suspicious.

Applebee’s employees to get out their phones and record as officers brought a customer to the ground as he was still holding his baby.

"They eventually tackled him into a wall, and the baby hit his head," said Jennifer Harris, former Applebee's manager who was on duty during the arrest.

Police say the man tried to leave against officers’ orders and resisted when they were restraining him.

This video appears to show an officer hitting the man in the head.

Police said the man was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing an officer. The woman he was with was arrested on the same charges, along with possession of marijuana.

Meanwhile, the people police say are responsible for the hit-and-run were later found in the Applebee’s bathroom.

"The only people that should be getting charges are those officers that’s it," said Tanya McLean, Leaders of Kenosha executive director.