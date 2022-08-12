Kenosha antisemitic flyers, man cited for 'littering'

article

Kenosha police say they've found the person responsible for spreading antisemitic flyers around the city in December 2021.

Police issued 23 citations to a 56-year-old Kenosha man for "littering."

Officials said state law does not allow them to refer criminal charges against the man, asserting the speech is protected by the First Amendment. However, police said they can issue municipal fines for the flyers found on car windshields, driveways and walkways.

Each ticket carries a $187 fine, which adds up to more than $4,000 in this case.