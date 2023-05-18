Kenosha 3-year-old shot; brother charged, gun 'disappeared'

article

Kenosha prosecutors filed charges on Friday, May 17, against the brother of a 3-year-old shot in Kenosha Friday, May 12. The accused is Christian Koleske, 18, and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury

Possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent

Neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm)

Harboring/aiding a felon-falsify information

The shooting happened near 51st Street and 29th Avenue. The 3-year-old was flown to the hospital with a severe gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the gun involved "mysteriously disappeared long before police were notified of the shooting."

If anyone knows where this gun is, you are asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The children's mother told FOX6 News she did not know her 18-year-old son had a gun and was thankful her 3-year-old wasn't killed.

3-year-old child shot at Kenosha residence

"These are why these young people should not have guns because then things like this happen," said the mother, Bonnie Cummings. "It’s stupid."

Cummings was at work when chaos erupted at her home near.

"My 18-year-old son was babysitting my 3-year-old daughter and, apparently, had a gun," she said.

The man was initially jailed on a probation hold.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"He is on probation, and he will be held on a probation violation while we continue our investigation to consider appropriate charges," said Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik. "We still don’t know whether it was an intentional or accidental act, but obviously, there was some negligent handling of a firearm."

Cummings was certain she knows that answer.

"He’s got even more trouble, so I’m sure it’s not good, but he’s very shook up. He wasn’t trying to hurt her. It was an accident," she said. "If you do have a gun, it should be locked up. It should have a gun lock. Kids shouldn’t be anywhere near it."

Koleske made his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Friday. Cash bond was set at $25,000.