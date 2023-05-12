Kenosha shooting: 3-year-old girl wounded, child's brother in custody

article

Kenosha police are investigating a shooting at a residence near 51st Street and 29th Avenue on Friday morning, May 12. Officials say a 3-year-old girl was wounded.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Friday. The child was taken to a Kenosha area hospital – and then flown by Flight For Life to Children's Wisconsin. The girl is expected to survive.

Officials say it is not known whether this shooting was accidental or intentional. However, the victim’s 18-year-old brother is in custody. It is believed he was handling the firearm at the time it was discharged. Officials say the 18-year-old will be held on a probation violation until appropriate charges can be determined.

This is a developing story.