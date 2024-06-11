Jury finds Milwaukee restaurateur guilty of sexual assault

article

Karlos Soriano-Cabrera, a Milwaukee restaurateur charged with sexual assault relating to the assaults of four women, was found guilty by a jury on June 7.

Soriano-Cabrera was charged in April 2023 with three counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 11.

Case details

Soriano is a partner of the Peruvian-influenced restaurant C-viche on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A second location in Shorewood was opened in the fall of 2022. Soriano is also behind Kompali, a Brady Street taqueria, that also has a location in 3rd Street Market Hall downtown.

FOX6 News is not detailing portions of the criminal complaint against Soriano as to not identify possible victims.

According to court filings, two of the assaults of two different women occurred on the same night in the fall of 2022; the other two counts relate to incidents that happened in spring 2017.

According to a criminal complaint, one woman told investigators said she was sexually assaulted the same night another woman said Soriano raped her. After police started their investigation, detectives spoke with two other women who say that Soriano assaulted them years ago – including one woman who said she remembered having a drink with Soriano and woke up in her apartment naked and in pain.

Court filings say DNA evidence collected from two of the women is a match for Soriano.



