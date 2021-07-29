Junior Youth Action Council announces COVID vaccine campaign

The Junior Youth Action Council (YAC) holds a press conference to launch the "Why We Need the COVID-19 Vaccine" Campaign and address the issue of why the vaccine is important.

The YAC want to help educate their peers, parents, caregivers, and others so they get to know the facts and hopefully, relax their mind about the COVID-19 vaccine.

WestCare Wisconsin Harambee Community Involvement Center is a community-based organization that provides information and services to meet the needs of Harambee residents and the community at large.

