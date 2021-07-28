COVID vaccine at Milwaukee health fair, Zoo Pass incentive

Milwaukee's health commissioner fought back tears as she made an emotional plea to get vaccinated against the coronavirus during an event discussing Back-to-School Health Fairs.

The health commissioner raised concerns about the delta variant while also asking everyone to do their part and get the vaccine.

The main goal of the event Wednesday, July 28 was to encourage parents and their children ages 12 and up to get vaccinated at one of the two health fairs, with Milwaukee leaders issuing the message that the pandemic isn’t over.

"I was there when the first person died in Wisconsin in a nursing home in Ozaukee County," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee health commissioner. "We cannot do this again, so please, please get vaccinated."

One way to do that is through Milwaukee’s Back-to-School Health Fairs. Parents, guardians and students within Milwaukee Public Schools are being asked to attend:

Friday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Barack Obama School (5075 N. Sherman Blvd.)

Friday, August 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Southside Health Center (1639 S 23rd St.)

"All childhood immunizations will be available, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 12, including parents and guardians," said Johnson.

Johnson said there will be incentives for kids to get vaccinated.

"The Milwaukee County Zoo has graciously donated Zoo Passes to any student who is fully immunized at the student health fair or can prove that they’re fully immunized," said Johnson.

MPS announced eariler this year masks are required for in-person learning this fall. The superintendent shared what students can expect when they return to the classroom.

"As well as social distancing, plexiglass barriers, as well as, you know, pushing in fresh air in the morning, two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon," said Superintendent Keith Posley.

As the highly contagious delta variant creeps its way into the forefront, Johnson shared the best way to reduce its spread.

"The most effective way to combat COVID-19 and the delta variant is through vaccination," said Johnson.

The Southside Health Center at 1639 S. 23rd Street is one of two locations for the back-to-school health fair Friday. The event will also offer backpacks and school supplies to students.