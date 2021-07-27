Milwaukee mayor encourages masks, COVID trends worsen

Milwaukee County officials and health leaders on Tuesday, July 27 share an update on the latest COVID-19 trends and developments.

During the briefing, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett promoted vaccinations as the leading method to continue reducing coronavirus activity. However, he also pushed for residents to resume voluntary mask wearing in certain settings.

"Because we are seeing transmission of the virus, even among some vaccinated people, it is increasingly important for everyone to wear a mask in groups and indoor settings away from home," Barrett said.

Barrett said his request comes without enforcement but based on guidance from the CDC and conversations with city Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

"We certainly have the hope that Milwaukeeans will embrace masks once more as an effective tool to care for themselves and the community," said Barrett. "I'm asking everyone in this city, everyone in this county, everyone in this region, to help us in this effort."

The call comes days after the Milwaukee Health Department reported the worst COVID-19 case burden and positivity rates since May.

The citywide public health order that previously mandated masks expired June 1.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.