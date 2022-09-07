Juneau man pleads guilty, possession of child pornography charges

article

19-year-old Jeremy Slayton of Juneau pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to three counts of possession of child pornography in Dodge County. Additional similar charges were read in for the purposes of sentencing consideration.

In November 2021, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that there were images of child pornography that were uploaded and accessed in an online file. When reviewing the tip, a detective made the connection that the email address that was included in the tip was the same email address that was provided on an application to become a jailer at the Dodge County Jail. The detective, under a guise of setting up a job interview, was able to confirm the information was accurate with the owner of the email account, Jeremy Slayton.

Possession of child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of not less than three years in prison for each count -- and the defendant faces those mandatory penalties.

Slayton is set to be sentenced on Nov. 14.