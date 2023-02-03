Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters

Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.

"Without this, I don’t where I would be, probably out there – I have been out there before in the snow," said Angelina, a domestic violence survivor.

The Bucks star and his wife have a passion for helping others that turned into a reality.

"We need each other. You can’t survive on your own," Lauren Holiday, a former USA soccer player, said. "I was like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we partnered and redid woman’s shelters?"

The Holidays helped open six brand-new bathrooms at the shelter with support of Kohler and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

"I think to have a comfortable shower – somewhere you can go to get peace, somewhere to cry, somewhere to kind of have that place to yourself – is really important," Jrue Holiday said.

Angelina said it means that much more coming from her favorite Bucks player.

"It’s awesome knowing that other people do care, and it's not just always for everybody that has everything given to them," said Angelina.

Survivors at Sojourner Truth House said it gives them hope. The shelter said all the bathrooms are now in use. The space offers 53 beds and is open 24/7.

The upgrades don't stop at Sojourner. Hope House in Milwaukee and The Women's Center in Waukesha were also given bathroom makeovers.