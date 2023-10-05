Jobs at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market; hiring event Oct. 10

article

Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores announced on Thursday, Oct. 5 they are looking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond.

An all-store hiring event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 10 and provides the opportunity for fresh talent to have open interviews with the store management team for any of the available management, full-time and part-time positions available.

A news release says the company has opportunities available across all locations and departments. Additionally, as part of the larger organization, there are positions and career advancement opportunities in-store and available at Oconomowoc and Mazomanie distribution centers, RCK in Kenosha and Kroger Delivery Fulfillment Center in Pleasant Prairie.

The company is looking for friendly associates who are passionate about people and food, and who want to make a difference for customers, communities, and each other. Hired candidates can begin their Roundy’s career in as little as three days. Roundy’s welcomes veterans and military families to apply, with transfer opportunities available to Kroger facilities across 35 states.

The company offers benefits including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay (third shift, Sundays, and holidays), Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21k, training and development, competitive wages, Health & Wellness benefits, and discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services and more. Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online at thekrogerco.com/careers.

Applicants for retail positions are welcome to apply in-person at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market store locations on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.