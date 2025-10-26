Duke Roufus, Milwaukee MMA coach, remembered at celebration of life

The Brief A celebration of life for Jeffrey "Duke" Roufus was held on Sunday. The 55-year-old died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 17. He was 55 years old. He was a world-renowned MMA coach and founder of Roufusport in Milwaukee.



A celebration of life for Jeffrey "Duke" Roufus, the world-renowned MMA coach and namesake founder of Milwaukee's Roufusport, was held on Sunday.

The backstory:

Loved ones said Roufus died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 17. He was 55 years old.

What they're saying:

It's fitting that a room decorated in gold would house a celebration of life for a man who knew gold all too well.

"He was the love of my life," said Corrine Kucharski, Roufus’ girlfriend. "He was a fighter, he was a champ, he was a legend."

Jeffrey "Duke" Rufous (L)

With dog Rocco at her side, Kucharski remembered the man who she said stole her heart. She and hundreds of others crowded The Rave's ballroom in Milwaukee.

"Duke made an impact on the city of Milwaukee," she said.

From family to friends to former students, Roufus touched each person there in one way or another.

"He gave me purpose. He was a father to me when I didn't have one," said UFC fighter Anthony Pettis, one of Roufus' most famous protégés.

"He was one of those rare people in my life that wanted to see me do better than him," Sergio Pettis, another former student, said.

Duke had a decades-long career that his father, Patrick Roufus, is exceptionally proud of.

"MMA achievements and accolades most coaches and fighters could only dream of," he said. "It was the fulfillment of all Duke's boyish hopes and dreams."

Loved ones said, more than a fighter, Duke loved being a father. Even though he’s gone too soon, his golden legacy will live on.

"He loved his daughter so much," said Kurchaski.

"Off you go, my son, escorted by an army of angels," his father said. "I thank you myself, rest in peace champ."

What's next:

FOX6 News asked Roufusport MMA Academy what's next. Employees said the gym will continue honoring Roufus' name in everything they do.

