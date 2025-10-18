Duke Roufus, former kickboxer and renowned MMA coach dead at 55

article

Duke Roufus, world-renowned MMA coach, founder, and namesake of Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee, has died at age 55.

According to a social media post from the Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee, Roufus died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Oct. 16.

"Today, the Roufusport family and martial arts world was stunned by the heartbreaking news that Duke Roufus, world-renowned top MMA coach, founder, and namesake of Roufusport MMA Academy, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer—he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts. His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible. From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.



"Though we grieve deeply, Roufusport MMA Academy will continue forward, driven by Duke’s enduring philosophy and commitment to excellence. The culture he built—rooted in respect, hard work, and family—will live on through the fighters, coaches, and students who proudly carry his torch. His impact will echo in every strike, every lesson, and every victory that bears the Roufusport name.



"Champions. Today. Tomorrow. Forever."

