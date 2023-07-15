Jefferson County OWI, Madison woman arrested had baby in car

article

A Madison woman was arrested in Jefferson County for driving under the influence with a baby in the car Saturday, July 15.

A trooper was patrolling on I-94 eastbound near Highway 26 when he saw a red car traveling driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone – deviating from the designated traffic lane.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle slowed down but did not pull over or stop for seven miles. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on I-94 east of Highway F.

The trooper approached the car and noticed an open bottle of alcohol in "plain view" and an "unrestrained infant," according to authorities. The 30-year-old driver displayed several signs of impairment, and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted.

The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16 and taken for a chemical test. She was then booked into the Jefferson County Jail, and the child was turned over to the custody of her mother.

The driver was additionally issued several citations. An additional charge of child neglect is being forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.