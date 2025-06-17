article

The Brief It has been five years since Sandra and Jim Lemke were killed in Jefferson County. Kevin Anderson, the man accused of killing them, shooting a deputy and setting a house on fire, remains wanted. Anyone who sees Anderson is encouraged to call 911.



A Wisconsin man is accused of killing two family members, shooting a deputy and setting a house on fire over an inheritance. Now five years later, he remains wanted.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Kevin Anderson killed his sister Nedra Lemke and her husband, Jim Lemke, over an inheritance. It happened in the town of Sumner on July 16, 2020.

It's a case that has puzzled Jefferson County authorities. In 2024, Anderson was profiled on "America's Most Wanted."

When a deputy arrived, bodycam video showed the deputy being shot at and the home going up in flames. The Department of Justice has used planes, helicopters, drones and more to find Anderson. Investigators never found Anderson's remains, and they believe he remains on the run.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Anderson is encouraged to call 911. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is advised to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 920-674-7311.

The sheriff's office said the 66-year-old was last described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and balding brown hair. He may have changed his appearance since 2020.