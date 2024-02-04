'America's Most Wanted' spotlights Wisconsin man on the run

"America's Most Wanted" has helped law enforcement track down thousands of suspects over the years and now, a Wisconsin case is set to receive national attention.

Deputies say Kevin Anderson killed two family members, shot at a deputy and set a house on fire, and it's believed he's been on the run ever since.

It's a case that has puzzled Jefferson County authorities for too long.

Kevin P. Anderson

Prosecutors believe Anderson killed his sister Nedra Lenke and her husband Jim Lemke over an inheritance.

It happened in the Town of Sumner in 2020.

When a deputy arrived, bodycam video showed the deputy being shot at and the home going up in flames.

But investigators never found Anderson's remains; they believe the accused killer is on the run.

"Unfortunately, there hasn't been any new information and that's why law enforcement reached out to us. That's why they want us to do this case so badly," said Callahan Walsh.

The case is set to receive new life with more eyes on it.

Monday night, Feb. 5, America's Most Wanted will shine a light on Anderson's accused crimes and possible escape.

"There is an updated age-progressed photo of Kevin Anderson, and we do believe that he could still be in and around the area," added Walsh, who notes Anderson is an avid outdoorsman.

"He knows his way, around those, the areas around the family home. And that's what makes it so scary for this family. They're constantly looking over their shoulder because this guy knows every intimate detail about this family being a family member himself," said Walsh.

The Department of Justice has used planes, helicopters, drones and more to find Kevin Anderson.

Walsh hopes this unlocks a tiny piece of the puzzle law enforcement just hasn't been able to find.

We want to see justice in this case, this guy. Yeah, he's a dangerous, dangerous individual and does not deserve to be out there on the streets," he said.

In 2020. federal authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Anderson's arrest.

"America's Most Wanted" airs at 7 p.m. Monday night, Feb. 5, on FOX6.