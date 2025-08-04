Islands Of Brilliance; creative programs for neurodivergent students

Brian Kramp is seeing how student who are autistic and neurodivergent can gather in person and shine through art, creativity, and creative technologies.
MILWAUKEE - Islands Of Brilliance (507 S 2nd Street) is a learning space filled with color, light, creativity, and community and, for the first time in 5 years, they have a home again. Brian Kramp is seeing how students who are autistic and neurodivergent can gather in person and shine through art, creativity, and creative technologies.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp sits down with a team member to see how drawing and design is incorporated into their sessions.
Brian Kramp is at their new home get a look behind the magic of their workshops.
Brian Kramp is seeing how mud and minnows are making a splash with programs at popular attractions in Milwaukee
Brian Kramp has a preview of the program that brings students to Milwaukee’s best destinations.
Brian Kramp is at their new home with one of their students that’s proud of his creative pieces.