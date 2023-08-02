International Baccalaureate Program, 3 MPS grade schools accepted

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2 that three of its grade schools have been accepted into the International Baccalaureate program after a multiyear application process.

Milwaukee Public Schools’ new IB Primary Years Programmes are at ALBA (Academia de Lenguaje y Bellas Artes), 1712 S. 32nd St.; Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School, 5131 N. Green Bay Ave.; and Gilbert Stuart School, 7001 N. 86th St. ALBA is a charter school staffed with MPS teachers.

A news release says MPS now has 11 International Baccalaureate school sites with 15 IB programs: five grade schools in the IB Primary Years Programme for students 3 to 12 years old, four in the Middle Years Programme for students 11 to 16, four in the Diploma Programme for ages 16 to 19, and two in the Career-related Programme, also for ages 16 to 19.

Another school, Morse Middle School at 6700 N. 80th St., is an IB candidate and expected to be authorized in the coming years.

The other IB schools in MPS are:

Academy of Accelerated Learning, 2727 S. 78th Street

Lowell International Elementary School, 4360 S. 20th Street

MacDowell Montessori IB High School, 6415 W. Mount Vernon Avenue

Wedgewood Park International School, 6506 W. Warnimont Avenue

Casimir Pulaski High School, 2500 W. Oklahoma Avenue

Ronald Wilson Reagan College Preparatory High School, 4965 S. 20th Street

Rufus King International Middle School, 121 E. Hadley Street

Rufus King International High School, 1801 W. Olive Street

Parents and community members can learn more about MPS’ new IB programs at open house events before the new school year begins.