Expand / Collapse search

Independent journalist filmed protest, cited

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Independent journalist cited after Milwaukee protest

It happened on April 12, but Kevin Glowicki wasn't ticketed until six weeks later.

MILWAUKEE - Fighting the fines, an independent journalist says he was cited after a Milwaukee protest where demonstrators marched onto the interstate and he filmed it.

It happened on April 12, but Kevin Glowicki wasn't ticketed until six weeks later.

For nearly a year, filming marches and rallies throughout the area was part of Glowicki's daily routine.

"I don’t protest. I don’t chant when I’m out there. I strictly film, very quiet," Glowicki said.

Glowicki followed the group onto I-43 to film with his website – "Never Stop Media." Deputies pulled up and Glowicki identified himself to law enforcement. He moved off the highway and continued to film thinking nothing of it until…

"Here we are six weeks later, and I found out I’m being charged by Milwaukee County DA for disorderly assemblage and pedestrian on the highway," Glowicki said.

Milwaukee interstate protest, filmed by Kevin Glowicki's Never Stop Media

The citations come with more than $660 in fines. Glowicki is now fighting back.

"It’s extremely dangerous when we start targeting journalists, where we’re not allowing them to film, not allowing them to be the eye for the public and get the information out there," Glowicki said.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said citations are often issued weeks later, and it has become more common during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m not a protester. I’m a credentialed journalist, an investigative journalist," said Glowicki.

Kevin Glowicki

The tickets are just a new hurdle, not slowing him down from continuing his work.

"I wasn’t trying to engage in active protest. I was just trying to film," Glowicki said.

Glowicki started his website in 2019 to investigate retailers and has since changed his focus.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to learn more about the citations but did not hear back.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee community housing tax trouble; residence may shutter
slideshow

Milwaukee community housing tax trouble; residence may shutter

A Milwaukee housing advocate is hoping to straighten out a situation with the city. A property purchased to house those in-need turned out to have $56,000 in unpaid taxes and multiple code violations.

Brewers' Woodruff builds with Habitat for Humanity
slideshow

Brewers' Woodruff builds with Habitat for Humanity

Getting the keys to a new home is always an exciting and memorable moment, but how many can say that their home was built in part by an All-Star pitcher?

Franklin strip club shooting: Milwaukee man arrested
slideshow

Franklin strip club shooting: Milwaukee man arrested

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in connection with shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night, May 25 at On The Border Gentlemen’s Club in Franklin.