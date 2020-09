Independent consultant will review police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Monday, Sept. 21 announced an independent consultant will review the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake -- Wisconsin native and retired Madison police chief Noble Wray.

In a news release, DOJ officials said " having such an analysis prepared for the district attorney’s consideration will serve the interests of justice in this case."

DOJ officials noted the Blake shooting "has been vigorously and thoroughly investigated," with the investigation in its "final stages" as of Monday.

The investigative file will then go to Wray.

DOJ officials noted "while Division of Criminal Investigation investigations of officer-involved shooting cases contain reports regarding the relevant facts, they do not contain charging recommendations."

Wray's analysis will assist Graveley "in his review of the facts and their relationship with standard law enforcement practices as he makes a charging decision."

“At the request of DA Graveley, I have identified an independent expert who can help ensure a just outcome in this case,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Noble Wray is a longtime Wisconsin resident and a widely respected retired Madison Police Chief who has extensive experience in law enforcement, including experience at the national level as a police reform specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice.”

When DCI is the lead investigating agency of a shooting involving a law enforcement officer, DCI aims to provide its reports of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days. In this case, the prosecutor has directed that those reports be forwarded to a consultant for review and analysis. Following review and analysis by the consultant, the prosecutor will confer with the consultant, review the reports of the investigation, and then make an independent determination about what charges, if any, are appropriate. If the prosecutor determines there is no basis for prosecution of the law enforcement officer, and no other circumstances prevent the release, DCI will thereafter make the reports available to the public.

The shooting of Blake, which was recorded on video, sparked protests and violence in Kenosha. Blake was shot seven times -- and left partially paralyzed.

Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department, was the officer who shot Blake, officials said. No other officer fired their weapon, DOJ officials have said.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, Jacob Blake

The Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras. Therefore, the officers were not wearing body cameras.

Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession," officials said. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

This is a developing story.