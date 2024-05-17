Illinois police shooting Wisconsin, bodycam video released

An Illinois police officer who fatally shot a suspect in Wisconsin in March will not be charged, the Rock County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday morning, March 16 – one of two officer-involved shootings involving the same suspect.

Authorities said the first shooting happened on Illinois Route 251, just south of the Wisconsin border, during a traffic stop of a carjacking suspect around 9:10 a.m. that morning.

The suspect fled police, and a pursuit made its way into Beloit. There, an officer with the Roscoe, Illinois Police Department ultimately rammed the fleeing vehicle and fired their weapon. Video captured the impact and the gunfire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and later died. The Roscoe officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Bodycam from Illinois police shooting in Beloit (March 16, 2024)

While Beloit officers assisted in the chase, the police department said they were not involved in the shooting.

Officers with the Beloit and Roscoe police departments were equipped with body-worn cameras.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting that took place in Beloit, while the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force investigated the shooting that happened in Illinois.