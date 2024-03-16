Illinois police shooting in Wisconsin, suspect taken to hospital

article

Illinois police officers were involved in separate but related shootings – one of which happened in Wisconsin – on Saturday morning, March 16.

Authorities said the first shooting happened on Illinois Route 251 just south of the Wisconsin border. There, a South Beloit police officer fired their weapon during a traffic stop around 9:10 a.m.

The incident then made its way into Beloit, where an officer with the Roscoe, Illinois Police Department fired their weapon. The suspect was taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt.

While Beloit officers assisted at the scene, the police department said they were not involved in the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting that took place in Beloit, while the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting that happened in Illinois.