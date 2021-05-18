Man driving Tesla 'asleep,' Kenosha County sheriff's officials say

article

A Palatine, Illinois man was cited for inattentive driving – after a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy noticed he "appeared to be asleep behind the wheel crossing over the Illinois/Wisconsin state line" on Sunday, May 16.

A news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says the Illinois man was driving on northbound I-94 when the deputy located the vehicle as it passed State Highway 158. The deputy approached the vehicle from behind and pulled alongside it to observe the driver. According to the deputy, the driver did appear to be asleep noting that the driver's head was down and was not looking at the road.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop – activating his lights and siren. The deputy indicated the driver was not pulling over as he followed behind it for approximately two miles at 82 mph through Kenosha County.

The deputy reported the driver finally noticed he was being stopped when the deputy pulled alongside the Tesla for the second time – and pulled over near County Highway KR.

The Illinois man was questioned and denied being asleep, officials say. The deputy stated the operator did not have any signs of impairment but stated that he was tired.

The vehicle was a 2019 Telsa with autopilot capability. Tesla mandates the operator keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times and always maintain control of the vehicle while utilizing the autopilot feature.

The operator was issued a traffic citation for inattentive driving.