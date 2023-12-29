Illinois BMO Bank robber sought; FBI says suspect may be in Wisconsin

article

Officials with the FBI Chicago and Milwaukee Field Offices have reason to believe a man who robbed a BMO Bank in Buffalo Grove, Illinois could be in Wisconsin.

The crime happened around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 at the BMO Bank located on W. Half Day Road in Buffalo Grove. The man displayed a demand note and implied he had a handgun.

The robber is described as a male, white, about 6' tall, weighing 180 pounds and approximately 30 to 40 years old. Officials say he had facial hair and acne scars on his face. The man was wearing a long-sleeved black jacket, baseball cap, dark pants and white sneakers.

Again, due to the bank's proximity to the border, the suspect may reside on either side of the border, officials noted.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.