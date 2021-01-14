Ian’s Pizza says delivery app added menu without permission

If you're looking to order pizza this weekend -- one local restaurant is asking you not to use a popular app.

Ian's Pizza says its menu was put on Uber Eats without its permission. Now, the manager is frustrated.

Uber Eats is a convenient way to order food from a number of local restaurants, but Ian's Pizza says the app is anything but convenient for their delivery drivers.

There is a process to make sure each Ian's Pizza makes it to its destination looking like it did when it came out of the oven.

"We have a delivery zone for a reason," said Andy Johnson, Ian’s Pizza marketing manager. "It literally is to keep the pizza quality at a high quality that we expect here."

Last week, a delivery driver walked in who they didn't recognize.

"I came in, and there was an Uber Eats guy with a bag, and our pizza didn’t even fit in his bag, and then so to me, they’re delivering a cold pizza probably not our best quality, and it’s taking money out of our pocket," delivery driver Abby Haynes said.

And so began a week of emails and phone calls to try and get these pizzas off the app.

"We called them directly numerous times. It was just kind of circus of getting transferred through a bunch of different departments at uber, and it just basically got us nowhere," Johnson said.

After FOX6 sent an email, an Uber spokesperson said they would look into the issue. Shortly thereafter, Ian's Pizza was off the app.

In a statement, the spokesperson said:

"There was an error in processing, and the menu has been taken down. We've reached out to the restaurant directly, and we sincerely apologize for the frustration this caused."

Johnson thinks the process needs to change so this doesn't happen again.

"I just think it’s really unfair because it’s a giant corporation that is literally squeezing nickels and dimes out of small businesses," Johnson said.

The restaurant's menu is still listed on Postmates -- which Uber recently bought.

The Uber spokesperson said they are looking into that being taken down.

California recently passed a law making it illegal for apps to list restaurants without their permission.

Johnson would like to see a similar law here in Wisconsin.

