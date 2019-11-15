SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- An Uber driver managed to fight off a violent attack by one of his passengers Sunday night, Sept. 29, but he was hospitalized Monday after suffering a heart attack.His family said the shock of the assault was too much for Joseph McVey to handle.“It’s been really hard,” Joseph's wife, Holly McVey, told KTXL.Holly McVey said she spent the days since the incident fighting back tears and putting on a brave face for her daughters.“We have two little girls, and they keep asking me, ‘Is dad going to die?'” Holly McVey said.Joseph McVey was at work when a passenger attacked him mid-ride, police said.Cedric Jeter was accused of wielding a knife while they were on Stockton Boulevard, according to police.Nearby security saw the attack and radioed the police.After surviving the assault, the 41-year-old suffered a major heart attack, according to the family.“I was in disbelief," said Holly McVey. "I was like, 'You’re kidding me.

October 7, 2019