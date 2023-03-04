I-94 shots fired, Milwaukee man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged in connection to a freeway shooting that happened Wednesday morning, March 1.

Prosecutors say Luis Hernandez-Perez, 33, shot at another vehicle after the driver flipped him off.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office got a tip that shots were fired on I-94 westbound near 35th Street and the 35th and the Stadium Interchange around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told a deputy he saw a beige car cut off a dump truck while driving on I-94. The victim said he "flipped off" the driver, later identified as Hernandez-Perez, on the north-to-west-ramp of the Marquette Interchange.

Both vehicles kept driving west, the victim behind Hernandez-Perez, per the complaint. The victim told deputies he kept trying to pass, but Hernandez-Perez would not let him. The victim then flipped off Hernandez-Perez again.

As they approached the Stadium Interchange, the victim said he saw Hernandez-Perez stick his hand out of the window and point what appeared to be a handgun. The victim then heard two or three gunshots.

The complaint states the victim kept following Hernandez-Perez's car to the Mitchell Boulevard exit. Roughly halfway down the ramp, the victim said Hernandez-Perez stopped his car and fired two or three more shots.

Deputies found two spent bullet casings in the median of I-94 westbound through the Stadium Interchange.

The victim gave deputies the beige car's license plate number, and deputies later found it parked outside a West Allis home. There, Hernandez-Perez said he owned the car and alleged that two people shot at him. He said he had a handgun, but denied shooting it.

Hernandez-Perez is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm toward a building or vehicle. He made his initial court appearance Saturday, March 4 and had cash bond set at $5,000.