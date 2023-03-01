Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired, I-94 reopens near Stadium Interchange

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:38PM
Shots fired near Stadium Interchange (Courtesy: David Rhine)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down stretches of I-94 near the Stadium Interchange for a shots fired investigation Wednesday, March 1.

The sheriff's office said shots were fired toward a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Initially, the east-to-south ramp was shut down around 10:45 a.m.. Deputies then reopened that ramp but closed the Mitchell Street ramp and later, shut down I-94 westbound at 35th Street.

All lanes reopened around 2:45 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.