Shots fired, I-94 reopens near Stadium Interchange

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shut down stretches of I-94 near the Stadium Interchange for a shots fired investigation Wednesday, March 1.

The sheriff's office said shots were fired toward a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Initially, the east-to-south ramp was shut down around 10:45 a.m.. Deputies then reopened that ramp but closed the Mitchell Street ramp and later, shut down I-94 westbound at 35th Street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All lanes reopened around 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.