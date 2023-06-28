I-94, Moorland Road interchange improvements; Evers approves

article

Governor Evers signed a $3.8 million contract to improve the I-94 and Moorland Road (County O) interchange in the city of Brookfield in Waukesha County.

Work is tentatively scheduled to begin July 5, weather permitting, with anticipated completion in late fall 2023. Vinton Construction is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following:

Project Improvements

Ramp improvements to increase safety and provide a more efficient flow of traffic

Installation of new traffic signals

Intersection improvements at Moorland Road and Carpenter Road

Repaving Moorland Road between Carpenter Road and slightly north of the interchange

What to Expect

Westbound I-94 to northbound Moorland Road exit ramp to close for approximately two months for reconstruction

Northbound Moorland Road left turn to westbound I-94 entrance ramp to close long-term

Long-term lane closures on northbound Moorland Road from Carpenter Road to north of the interchange

Overnight lane closures on southbound Moorland Road from north of the interchange to Carpenter Road

Overnight entrance ramp closures from Moorland Road to westbound I-94

Carpenter Road at the intersection of Moorland Road is scheduled to close to traffic long-term

One lane of traffic on Moorland Road will be maintained in each direction. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained

Visit the project website for more details at: projects.511wi.gov/94waukesha.