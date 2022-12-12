I-94 East-West project; public weighs in on proposed expansion

Your tax dollars would pay for the long-stalled expansion of the I-94 east-west corridor. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) estimates the project will cost more than $1.2 billion. Now, officials are getting public feedback on the proposed expansion.

State officials are recommending I-94 be expanded from six to eight lanes – four lanes on each side.

The expansion would start at 70th Street, go past American Family Field, and then end at 16th Street near Marquette University.

"Expanding to eight lanes will not solve our transportation problem. To solve our transportation problem requires us to better our public transit system," said Richard Shaw of MICAH (Milwaukee Inner City Congregations Allied for Hope).

Some are trying to put the brakes on the expansion. They spoke in the "free speech zone" outside a WisDOT public hearing on Monday, Dec. 12.

"Expansion will increase noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution, and racial and transit inequities at the expense of a poorer minority communities here in Milwaukee," said Chris Donahoe of ACLU Wisconsin.

They could also speak inside – sharing their ideas with the state.

"We continue to listen to the public. Our analysis shows that the eight lane is the alternative with the lowest predictive crash rate. So we think that's a strong important reason to select that," said Brian Bliesner, WisDOT spokesperson.

The expansion stalled under Gov Scott Walker. Gov. Tony Evers picked it back up. His administration announced the preference for the eight-land expansion just days after his 2022 re-election.

"What do you say to those Democrats who may be de disappointed in you in going forward with this expansion program?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi.

"They shouldn't be disappointed that we're having public hearings to hear from them, So, this is their opportunity to make a case and to provide alternatives," the governor said.

Wisconsin officials say their preferred plan will improve safety, replace aging infrastructure, and reduce congestion.

One more public opinion on the proposed I-94 expansion is set for the following date:

Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.