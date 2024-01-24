I-794 shooting causes highway closure, police investigating

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 794, resulting in the highway being closed.

The closure are taking place on the southbound lanes of I-794, past the Hoan Bridge, on Wednesday evening, Jan. 24.

Deputies are combing the road for evidence and figuring out the exact location of the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cudahy police told the MCSO there was a shooting victim related to the incident, who suffered a graze wound.

Police were called in the parking lot for some apartments on Creekside Drive, near College and Packard, in Cudahy.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

There’s no word on any arrests made.