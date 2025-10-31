I-43 wrong-way OWI crash, unborn child killed; man charged
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a drunk-driving, wrong-way crash early Sunday, Oct. 26.
That crash left another driver, a pregnant 33-year-old woman, seriously injured and caused the death of her unborn child.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:24 a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy was on freeway patrol, driving north on I-43 towards the Marquette Interchange, when they were passed by Jorge Alvarez Mathuzima, driving south in the northbound lanes.
As Mathuzima approached Greenfield Avenue, his SUV struck another SUV, driven by the pregnant woman, causing her vehicle to roll over onto its roof and catch fire.
Several sheriff's deputies converged on the crash, including the first deputy who had been passed by Mathuzima. The deputy checked the woman’s vehicle, secured Mathuzima, and then helped a second deputy who was struggling to open the driver’s door of the woman’s SUV, which was stuck closed from the crash damage.
Though he punctured his hand in the process, that deputy was able to pull the door open, and both deputies removed the woman, who had suffered a severe laceration, a fractured rib, a broken nose, and a broken hip, among other injuries.
Both the woman, who was five-and-a-half months pregnant, and Mathuzima were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, where the woman later learned that her unborn child had died.
The injured deputy was also treated at a local hospital and released.
What they're saying:
"The MCSO offers condolences to the victim and commends the deputy sheriffs who, in the presence of grave and unknown dangers –a burning vehicle, and an impaired driver– put themselves in harm’s way," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball. "Absent their quick thinking and decisive actions, the outcome of this tragic crash could have been even worse."
Alvarez Mathuzima's toxicology results
What we know:
Toxicology tests showed that Mathuzima’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.1569, nearly twice the legal limit in Wisconsin.
Alvarez Mathuzima charged
What we know:
Jorge Alvarez Mathuzima
Jorge Alvarez Mathuzima has been charged with the following:
- 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide-Unborn Child
- Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle-Unborn Child
- 1st-Degree Reckless Injury
- Operating While Intoxicated, Causing Injury
His cash bail was set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5.
