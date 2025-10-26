The Brief A fiery crash shut down I-43 northbound in Milwaukee early Sunday morning. It happened in the northbound lanes near Lapham Street. Video from the crash scene showed two vehicles involved.



Video shows a fiery crash that shut down I-43 northbound in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Oct. 26.

It happened in the northbound lanes near Lapham Street around 4:30 a.m. Video from the crash scene showed two vehicles involved – one of which was on fire, the other with significant front-end damage.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was not called. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information but did not immediately hear back.

