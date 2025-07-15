I-43 North-South project in Milwaukee, Ozaukee counties complete

The Brief The I-43 North-South project in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties is now complete. Construction for the I-43 North-South Freeway Project started in early 2022. The $550 million project widened 14 miles of interstate, rebuilt five interchanges and much more.



State and local leaders are celebrating the completion of the I-43 North-South project in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties on Tuesday, July 15.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to mark the completion of the project spanning from Glendale to Grafton.

I-43 North-South project complete

What we know:

Construction for the I-43 North-South Freeway Project started in early 2022.

The $550 million project widened 14 miles of interstate, rebuilt five interchanges, constructed a new interchange at Highland Road, and replaced the Union Pacific railroad bridge over I-43.

The project also implemented southeast Wisconsin’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange at Brown Deer Road.

A news release says these improvements aim to enhance safety, reduce congestion, and support economic growth in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.

What they're saying:

"On this day, we celebrate more than just new lanes of concrete and a few new interchanges. We celebrate a commitment to building infrastructure that serves people and the willingness of leaders at every level to make that happen," said Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy.

"While we see the results of three years of hard work in the construction phase, it's easy to forget about a decade of equally hard work that preceded it," said Mequon Mayor Andy Nerbun. "The planning, the public meetings, environmental impact studies, letters from concerned residents and elected officials like me. The budget fights, putting the project on hold, the relaunching of the project, all of it took far more determination and effort than most will ever fully appreciate. But now that we're nearing completion, we can take some time to reflect on the journey we've just completed together."

"I'm pleased to share that the I-43 North-South project came in on time and under budget," said Kristina Boardman, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary.

A stretch of I-43 from roughly Capitol Drive to Bender Road is still being worked on.