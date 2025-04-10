I-43 fatal crash in Milwaukee; woman struck after exiting vehicle

article

The Brief A fatal crash shut down all lanes of northbound I-43 at North Avenue on Thursday morning. The initial crash involved a car and a pick-up truck that was towing a travel trailer. A 76-year-old Milwaukee woman, believed to be a relative of one of the people involved in the initial crash, exited that vehicle and reportedly began walking around the crash site. That's when she was struck by another vehicle.



All lanes on northbound I-43 at North Avenue were closed Thursday morning, April 10 due to a fatal crash. A 76-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead. She was struck by a vehicle after exiting her car.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 4 a.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-43 northbound near North Avenue. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck that was towing a travel trailer.

A short while later, an unrelated vehicle approached and stopped at the crash scene. A 76-year-old Milwaukee woman, believed to be a relative of one of the people involved in the initial crash, exited that vehicle and reportedly began walking around the crash site.

I-43 fatal crash, North Avenue

While out of the vehicle, the woman was struck by another vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Milwaukee man.

She suffered fatal injuries, and the striking driver was taken into custody under suspicion of OWI.