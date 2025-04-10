I-43 fatal crash in Milwaukee; woman struck after exiting vehicle
MILWAUKEE - All lanes on northbound I-43 at North Avenue were closed Thursday morning, April 10 due to a fatal crash. A 76-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead. She was struck by a vehicle after exiting her car.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 4 a.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-43 northbound near North Avenue. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck that was towing a travel trailer.
A short while later, an unrelated vehicle approached and stopped at the crash scene. A 76-year-old Milwaukee woman, believed to be a relative of one of the people involved in the initial crash, exited that vehicle and reportedly began walking around the crash site.
I-43 fatal crash, North Avenue
While out of the vehicle, the woman was struck by another vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Milwaukee man.
She suffered fatal injuries, and the striking driver was taken into custody under suspicion of OWI.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.