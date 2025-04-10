I-43 crash in Milwaukee; woman hit, killed after getting out of car

The Brief A woman was struck and killed on I-43 in Milwaukee early Thursday morning. The woman had gotten out of her car after arriving at a different crash scene. The driver who hit the woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a driver was arrested after a woman was struck and killed on I-43 early Thursday morning, April 10.

What we know:

It started with a crash on I-43 northbound near North Avenue around 4 a.m. The sheriff's office said a pickup truck, towing a trailer, hit a car.

"Heard the sirens and everything," said Dwyana Rash.

Thirty minutes later, a different car arrived at the scene, and a 76-year-old Milwaukee woman – likely a family member of one of the people involved – got out. Another car on the interstate hit and killed her.

Fatal crash on I-43 near North Avenue

"It’s just unfortunate that an old lady passed away, trying to go help somebody else," Rash said. "It’s really sad."

The sheriff's office said the 25-year-old driver of the car that hit the woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Criminal charges have been referred to the district attorney's office.

"Just stay at home. Why would you want to be out here intoxicated driving knowing that you are putting other people’s lives at stake?" said Rash. "People dying left and right because of simple stupidity."

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released details on what charges were referred or any of the people involved.