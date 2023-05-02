I-43 construction; Milwaukee bridges, ramps to be addressed

article

Rehabilitation work on five Milwaukee bridges over Interstate 43 is scheduled to begin this week, weather permitting, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday, May 2.

Gov. Tony Evers approved a $70 million contract to rehabilitate the bridges and address aging pavement along I-43. The project will also address lighting and ramps, adjacent intersections along Locust Street and Burleigh Street and build auxiliary lanes for improved merging.

The bridges to be rehabilitated include those at Brown Street, Center Street, Wright Street, Locust Street and Burleigh Street.

What to Expect in 2023

Overnight lane and ramp closures, along with intermittent overnight full freeway closures

Long-term single lane closures along I-43 beginning later this summer

Alternating long-term ramp closures

Long-term local street closures are scheduled to take place for bridge work.

Construction is scheduled for completion by late 2024. Additional information – including maps and renderings – can be found on the WisDOT project website.