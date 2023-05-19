I-43 construction: First responders fight detours, delays

Construction closures and delays on Interstate 43 are causing problems not just for commuters – but for first responders, too.

"There’s a lot of construction, feels like a big construction yard," said driver Ryan Hagen.

It's no surprise each year: When summer comes around, orange construction cones come out. This year, though, the amount of cones is different.

"It might actually be the most amount of construction I have seen," Hagen said.

"I think the biggest thing to get through is the fact that there is so much construction everywhere," said driver Bob Hancox.

Construction on I-43 near Hampton Avenue

I-43 is torn up and lanes are closed from Milwaukee to Grafton.

"It will work one day, and the next day they’ll change the lane on me, or it’ll affect my commute by five, 10 minutes sometimes which that makes a difference," Hagen said.

Drivers in the community aren't the only one experiencing delays amid those day-to-day changes.

"Our transport times to hospitals, we are having a longer transport time 'cause we are having to find alternate routes," said North Shore Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Tyk.

It's not just getting to the emergency that poses a challenge. Crews are also working around traffic clogs and hurried drivers.

"The intent is never to shut down traffic longer than we have to, but certainly it’s to keep people safe," Tyk said.

Detour sign for I-43 construction

Thankfully, first responders have a plan.

"Having the crews go out and see, ‘Hey, if I had to go this way, what route would I take?’ before they actually have to do it in an emergency," said Tyk.

"There is an end goal here, and that’s to make traffic safer and better for everybody."

When in doubt, officials said driving slow and giving other cars space is the best way to keep everyone safe.