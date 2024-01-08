Zoo Interchange freeway closure due to shots-fired incident

I-41/US-45 southbound at the Zoo Interchange was temporarily closed due to a reported shots-fired incident on Monday, Jan. 8, around 5:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office diverted traffic off I-41/US-45 and vehicles instead took the off-ramp to go onto I-94 east or west.

The freeway reopened just before 7 p.m.

There was another shots-fired incident on I-94 in Milwaukee earlier in the day.