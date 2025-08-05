I-41 SB crash near Waukesha-Milwaukee County line; lanes reopen

article

The Brief A crash shut down a portion of southbound I-41 near the Waukesha-Milwaukee County line on Tuesday morning. This is a developing story.



A crash on southbound I-41 near the Waukesha-Milwaukee County line on Tuesday morning, Aug. 5 caused delays. All lanes have reopened.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.