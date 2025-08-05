I-41 SB crash near Waukesha-Milwaukee County line; lanes reopen
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - A crash on southbound I-41 near the Waukesha-Milwaukee County line on Tuesday morning, Aug. 5 caused delays. All lanes have reopened.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by 511 Wisconsin.